Premier League Match Day 25 – West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Saturday, 1 February 2020
Glenn Murray makes a rare start for Albion as the Seagulls look maintain their unbeaten run at the London Stadium. Albion line up: Ryan, Montoya, Dunk, Webster, Bernardo, Trossard, Stephens, Gross, Mooy, Propper, Murray. Substitutes: Button, Schelotto, March, Maupay, Jahanbakhsh, Connolly, Alzate. &...
 Manchester United have signed Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on a season long loan deal, while West Ham have snapped up Jarrod Bowen and Arsenal have picked up defender Cedric Soares on transfer deadline day.

Follow Albion in action against West Ham: Glenn Murray starts

Follow live text commentary as Albion are back in Premier League action against West Ham at the London Stadium.
The Argus

West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion soccer game
CBS Sports

