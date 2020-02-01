Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > England cricket team > England in South Africa: Jonny Bairstow hits century in final warm-up match

England in South Africa: Jonny Bairstow hits century in final warm-up match

BBC News Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Jonny Bairstow makes a century and Test captain Joe Root posts 91 in England's final one-day warm-up match against a South Africa Invitational XI.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ben Stokes given fine for abusing fan [Video]Ben Stokes given fine for abusing fan

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after admitting he swore at a fan. It occurred when he was dismissed during the fourth Test against South Africa in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published

World in Pictures: Sport [Video]World in Pictures: Sport

Some of the best images from the past week taken by Reuters photographers across the globe and selected by our editors.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cricket-Roy smashes ton as England claim victory v SA Invitation XI

Jason Roy struck a run-a-ball century as England claimed a 77-run victory over an inexperienced South Africa Invitation XI in a 50-over training match at Boland...
Reuters India Also reported by •Mid-DayBBC Local NewsBBC News

England in South Africa: Stuart Broad fined for using "inappropriate language" at Faf du Plessis

England bowler Stuart Broad is fined 15% of his match fee for using "inappropriate language" during the fourth Test against South Africa.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC NewsBBC Local News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarieZom

Marie Zom England in South Africa: Jonny Bairstow hits century in final warm-up match https://t.co/zWjcyFHyNl 3 minutes ago

theabsports

AB Sports England in South Africa: Jonny Bairstow hits century in final warm-up match https://t.co/WdnTM6MxWf https://t.co/MTGPRDk4Ik 6 minutes ago

ClubPayLtd

ClubPay Ltd England in South Africa: Jonny Bairstow hits century in final warm-up match - BBC Sport https://t.co/Xj804Ag56L 14 minutes ago

KianJarvis

Kian Jarvis England in South Africa: Jonny Bairstow hits century in final warm-up match https://t.co/4fhnTTObRu 33 minutes ago

wetcoastopinion

The Wet Coast Daily Jonny Bairstow’s quick-fire century puts him back in one-day frame | Chris Stocks https://t.co/HEpVapBaTR 37 minutes ago

abramaali2

AB Rana Team England lose 'training scenario' after Jonny Bairstow leads way with bat https://t.co/v9x5dut3ZW https://t.co/I8UbeSI5KV 38 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 England in South Africa: Jonny Bairstow hits century in final warm-up match 55 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans England in South Africa: Jonny Bairstow hits century in final warm-up match https://t.co/Kpb6FJyIJJ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.