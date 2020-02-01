Global  

Tower block 'Happy Brexit Day' poster demanding residents speak only English reported to police

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Tower block 'Happy Brexit Day' poster demanding residents speak only English reported to policeA sign bearing the title "Happy Brexit Day" was reportedly found stuck to fire doors on Winchester Tower in Norwich on Friday morning.
Mr. Brexit is very happy about Brexit and Brexit Day and the flag in all forms

Mr. Brexit is very happy about Brexit and Brexit Day and the flag in all forms

 The infamous "Mr. Brexit" enjoys Brexit Day among revelers in Parliament Square donned in the flag in every format on Friday evening (January 31).

'Happy Brexit Day' signs at Norwich flats say 'only speak English'

The signs, which say "we do not tolerate" non-English speakers, have been reported to police.
BBC News

