Scots former wrestling star in shock new career as plus size model Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Jonathan Geary is the new face of Slaters’ Big and Tall campaign - something he would never have expected a few years back. Jonathan Geary is the new face of Slaters’ Big and Tall campaign - something he would never have expected a few years back. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this SatyrBro♂️ RT @IGRugby: Shout out to Caledonian Thebans RFC: Scots former wrestling star in shock new career as plus size model #igrugby #rugbyforall… 3 days ago Models Of Diversity Scots former wrestling star in shock new career as plus size model Jonathan Geary is the new face of Slaters’ Big a… https://t.co/kdoHondJ7Y 3 days ago IGR | International Gay Rugby Shout out to Caledonian Thebans RFC: Scots former wrestling star in shock new career as plus size model #igrugby… https://t.co/e5q3VD0seF 3 days ago scotnews_edits Scots former wrestling star in shock new career as plus size model - Daily Record https://t.co/W2uVEoxdWz ➜… https://t.co/DPzGCb7rbG 3 days ago Sunday Mail Jonathan Geary is the new face of Slaters’ Big and Tall campaign😍 https://t.co/z4hGZUJ5PT 4 days ago