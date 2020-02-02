Global  

Alfie Boe and Michael Ball are playing in Brighton

The Argus Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Michael Ball and Alfie Bow are back on tour and the dynamic singing duo have confirmed they are going back out on tour, which includes a date in Brighton. The show is sure to sell out quickly, so make sure you grab a ticket, reports Chiara Tomasoni.
👓 View full article
0
