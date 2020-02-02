Global  

Pamela Anderson and husband Jon Peters split after 12 days of marriage

Tamworth Herald Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Pamela Anderson and husband Jon Peters split after 12 days of marriageThe pair tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Pamela Anderson and Husband Split After Only Two Weeks of Marriage

The former 'Baywatch' actress and her husband Jon Peters have called time on their marriage only 12 days after swapping wedding vows in a low-key ceremony.
AceShowbiz

Pamela Anderson splits from Jon Peters after 12 days of marriage


ContactMusic

Tweets about this

susjcrusher

Susj Crusher🌀 Pamela Anderson and Husband Jon Peters Split 12 Days After Wedding https://t.co/UCj5CAULuh on @InStyle https://t.co/MPFHpUc1Ga 20 minutes ago

MEEKSVS

Michau van Speyk RT @TMZ: Pamela Anderson & New 'Husband' Split 12 Days After Secret Wedding https://t.co/KAZSlD9B1H 20 minutes ago

TelegraphLocal

TelegraphLocal Pamela Anderson Splits from Husband Jon Peters 12 Days After Secret Wedding By Amelia Accardo… https://t.co/wA4opWBQiS 30 minutes ago

InfiniteILLest

🙏🙏Bryant, Altobelli, Mauser,Chester, Zobayan RT @qsteph: Pamela Anderson Splits from Husband Jon Peters 12 Days After Secret Wedding https://t.co/VtpxKysF6v 39 minutes ago

PatiM2

Pati M RT @TheSun: Pam Anderson calls it quits with her new husband just 12 days after tying the knot 😮 https://t.co/McC9HfT7A2 42 minutes ago

MissMim12386042

MrsMimi🇬🇧 Stop paying the TV licence fee! RT @BeaumontDMD: I love 'happily ever after' stories Pamela Anderson and her husband split after 12 days https://t.co/6vXtY1D58Y 46 minutes ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Pamela Anderson and husband Jon Peters split after 12 days of marriage https://t.co/ez8bWHV5tM 53 minutes ago

00CelebNewz00

Cece Lane Pamela Anderson & New 'Husband' Split 12 Days After Secret Wedding https://t.co/MaV7L8n9ZH 54 minutes ago

