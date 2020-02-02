Global  

Tusk: There would be 'empathy' towards Scotland joining EU

BBC News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The former European Council president tells the BBC's Andrew Marr that he feels "very Scottish, especially after Brexit".
Recent related news from verified sources

'Empathy' for independent Scotland joining the EU says Tusk

But the former European Council president warned that an independent Scotland would not be automatically accepted.
BBC News

Brexit: Scotland would be 'enthusiastically' welcomed by EU if it wins independence, says Tusk

'If you ask about our emotions, you will witness I think only empathy,' says former European Council president
Independent


Tweets about this

jcw911

JCW RT @HTScotPol: Donald Tusk: There would be 'empathy' towards Scotland joining EU https://t.co/ivKsVoAKyJ 1 minute ago

AintSnp

SNP aint Scottish RT @RupertLowe10: Donald Tusk saying there would be 'empathy' for Scotland joining the EU. Mind your own business! Plenty of empathy from… 2 minutes ago

heliman_david

David Tusk: There would be 'empathy' towards Scotland joining EU-YOU know that won’t happen and is just a ploy by you to… https://t.co/rtjR9B8Fs9 11 minutes ago

GBoylandJKD

Din Boyland Esq #FreeScotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @jcvstephenson: With a tear in his eye? BBC News - Tusk: There would be 'empathy' towards Scotland joining EU https://t.co/AGfrcN4mY9 14 minutes ago

WendyLe51060102

Wendy Leigh RT @harwood_su: 'There would be. He'd love to see us divided. Empathy' for independent Scotland joining the EU says Tusk https://t.co/Rhv… 27 minutes ago

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #Tusk: There would be 'empathy' towards Scotland joining EU now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/ULr0kWrLJ6 30 minutes ago

HTScotPol

Tom Gordon Donald Tusk: There would be 'empathy' towards Scotland joining EU https://t.co/ivKsVoAKyJ 31 minutes ago

dijdowell

Douglas RT @dhothersall: A reasonable summary of the reality of Tusk's comments on Scotland: - There is great sympathy and empathy with Scots who d… 31 minutes ago

