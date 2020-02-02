Global  

First coronavirus-related death outside of China confirmed

Bristol Post Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
First coronavirus-related death outside of China confirmedA person has now died in the Philippines from the illness.
News video: Philippines reports coronavirus death, China toll reaches 304

Philippines reports coronavirus death, China toll reaches 304 02:04

 Philippines death is first outside China and comes as countries impose strict restrictions on travel from China.

The first coronavirus death outside China's borders [Video]The first coronavirus death outside China's borders

China will seek to boost its economy on Monday as it battles the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, and in the Philippines the first death from the virus outside China is reported. David Doyle..

Philippines reports first coronavirus death outside China [Video]Philippines reports first coronavirus death outside China

A 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan has died in the Philippines, the country&apos;s Health Department says, in the first coronavirus fatality outside China. David Doyle reports.

Philippines report first coronavirus death outside China

The Philippines became the first country to report a death from the coronavirus outside of China. Deaths from the virus surged on Saturday with over 300 lives...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •USATODAY.comNew Zealand HeraldReuters IndiaJerusalem PostNews24France 24Japan TodayPremium Times NigeriaBangkok PostSBSReutersFT.comBBC NewsKhaleej Times

