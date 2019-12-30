Lee Haskins: Ex-world champion retires after losing European title shot to Joyce in Belfast Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

BBC Local News: Bristol -- Former IBF world champion Lee Haskins retires from boxing after losing a WBO European title bout against Davey Oliver Joyce in Belfast. 👓 View full article

