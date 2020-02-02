Global  

Hamilton vs Celtic - 2/2/20

Daily Record Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Celtic seven clear after late goals against 10-man Hamilton

Celtic move seven points clear in the Scottish Premiership after scoring three times in the final 12 minutes to beat 10-man Hamilton Academical.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Sport

Hamilton vs Celtic LIVE score and goal updates from the Premiership clash at the Fountain of Youth Stadium

Hamilton vs Celtic LIVE score and goal updates from the Premiership clash at the Fountain of Youth StadiumNeil Lennon's side have been handed a huge opportunity to extend their Premiership lead over Rangers.
Daily Record Also reported by •BBC News

stuffandplayx

gilbertalgordo711 RT @BBCNews: Hamilton Academical 1-4 Celtic: Champions seven clear after late goals https://t.co/Fg0y4clLoo 6 seconds ago

lewevans90

Lew Evans RT @101ULTRAS: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Celtic at Hamilton 02/02/2020 https://t.co/7TuxHKvl8w 25 seconds ago

BhoysNews1888

CelticFC News Celtic beat 10-man Hamilton to move seven clear - https://t.co/vupMLLBb2f #CelticFC #COYBIG #bhoys https://t.co/bqR5ikMRJq 37 seconds ago

TRICIA_67

Tricia⭐️ RT @chris_sutton73: Celtic certainly not at their best... big 3 points...Edouard is phenomenal... good substitutions won the game... Hamilt… 43 seconds ago

DPR1939

DPR 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🇵🇱🇻🇦 ⚠️🏳️‍🌈⃠⚠️ @CelticFC @Oedouard22 @Chri6ViF Huge 3 points. Edouard almost too important for us now. Better than Dembele. Only c… https://t.co/KiBvre1K7K 51 seconds ago

_CLMike_

Connor Game 44: 02/02/2020: Hamilton Accies 1-4 Celtic https://t.co/Q0SjOCaaW0 52 seconds ago

zakmurdoch

Zak Murdoch RT @BenOnlyAccies: I am baffled. I really am. Celtic deserved the win I have no qualms there but Griffiths stamping on Woods and then divin… 55 seconds ago

KiNGGeexD

Captain Mediocre 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🍀 RT @CelticNation67: Hamilton 1-4 Celtic and we still have some fellow Celtic fans complaining online 👀 It gets old 🙄 2 minutes ago

