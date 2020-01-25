Global  

Writtle murder investigation: Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after 19-year-old Liam Taylor stabbed to death

Essex Chronicle Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.
News video: Writtle murder: Floral tributes left to 19-year-old stab victim

Writtle murder: Floral tributes left to 19-year-old stab victim 00:43

 People gather to lay flowers near to the scene where a man, named locally as Liam Taylor 19, died after being stabbed outside the Rose and Crown pub in Writtle, Essex, on Friday. Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the assault.

Recent related news from verified sources

Writtle murder investigation: Police increase patrols after 19-year-old Liam Taylor stabbed to death

Emergency services were called to The Green at around 8pm after receiving reports that two men had been attacked and stabbed
Essex Chronicle

Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Newry as man left with 'life-changing' injuries

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Newry late on Friday night.
Belfast Telegraph


TotalEssex

Total Essex BBC Essex "BREAKING: Essex Police launch murder investigation after two men suffered stab wounds at the Rose & Crow… https://t.co/DtBUB48ofL 5 hours ago

TheDanielBaird1

The Daniel Baird Foundation RT @BBCEssex: BREAKING: Essex Police launch murder investigation after two men suffered stab wounds at the Rose & Crown pub in Writtle toni… 1 day ago

BBCEssex

BBC Essex BREAKING: Essex Police launch murder investigation after two men suffered stab wounds at the Rose & Crown pub in Wr… https://t.co/8YogECiEwI 2 days ago

