Live Toronto Wolfpack v Castleford Tigers, plus rugby league news

Hull Daily Mail Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Live Toronto Wolfpack v Castleford Tigers, plus rugby league newsThe latest news and reaction from across the game plus updates on Toronto Wolfpack v Castleford Tigers.
Shenton fit for Super League opener [Video]Shenton fit for Super League opener

Castleford Tigers captain Michael Shenton says he his fit for their Super League opener against Toronto Wolfpack after being forced off in his testimonial due to injury.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:50Published

'Rusty’ Sonny Bill excited for RL return [Video]'Rusty’ Sonny Bill excited for RL return

Sonny Bill Williams admits he is bound to be ‘a little rusty’ as he makes his return to rugby league after a five-year absence, but is excited to start the 2020 Super League season at Toronto..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:50Published


Live Rugby League news: Shaun Wane replaces Wayne Bennett as England coach, Toronto v Castleford build-up

Live Rugby League news: Shaun Wane replaces Wayne Bennett as England coach, Toronto v Castleford build-upThe latest news and reaction from across the game plus updates on Toronto Wolfpack v Castleford Tigers
Hull Daily Mail Also reported by •BBC Local News

Danny Richardson: Castleford Tigers half-back ready for 'fresh start' after St Helens exit

Danny Richardson left everything he had known in rugby league with St Helens to take up a challenge at Castleford.
BBC News

StarSpreads_Bet

Star Spreads Half Time at #RugbyLeague #SuperLeague on #SkySportsArena #CastlefordTigers 20-4 #TorontoWolfpack Second half trad… https://t.co/ntDUS5aQEM 4 minutes ago

hdmhullkr

Hull KR News 🔴⚪️ Castleford Tigers in control against Toronto Wolfpack. Follow it here with latest rugby league news https://t.co/hFkdiRPVXa 6 minutes ago

hdmhullfc

Hull FC News HDM⚫️⚪️ Castleford Tigers in control against Toronto Wolfpack. Follow it here with latest rugby league news and Leeds Rhino… https://t.co/CWxCXLQvlB 6 minutes ago

StueyLeach

Stuey Leach RT @loverugbyleague: HALF TIME SCORE 🐺 Toronto Wolfpack 4-22 Castleford Tigers 🐯 📱 Follow the action live via our Score Centre: https://… 6 minutes ago

loverugbyleague

Love Rugby League HALF TIME SCORE 🐺 Toronto Wolfpack 4-22 Castleford Tigers 🐯 📱 Follow the action live via our Score Centre:… https://t.co/sDkYPE8wVU 8 minutes ago

hdmhullfc

Hull FC News HDM⚫️⚪️ Great work from Hakim Miloudi as Toronto score their first Super League try. https://t.co/ZggSB6pJQb 48 minutes ago

avfcnews2019

Aston Villa News RT @sports623: Watch live now : Toronto Wolfpack - Castleford Tigers - England. Super League - Free Rugby link live stream https://t.co/ImN… 50 minutes ago

sports623

sports623 Watch live now : Toronto Wolfpack - Castleford Tigers - England. Super League - Free Rugby link live stream https://t.co/ImNALjRyqO 51 minutes ago

