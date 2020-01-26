Global  

Independent Scotland would be 'enthusiastically welcomed back into the EU'

Daily Record Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Independent Scotland would be 'enthusiastically welcomed back into the EU'Former European Council president Donald Tusk said he felt 'very Scottish' following Brexit adding an independent Scotland would be treated with 'empathy'.
'Empathy' for independent Scotland joining the EU says Tusk

But the former European Council president warned that an independent Scotland would not be automatically accepted.
BBC News Also reported by •euronews

Brexit 'to have negative impact' on most vulnerable in Scotland

An independent report identifies 137 possible consequences on the worst-off people living in Scotland.
BBC News

