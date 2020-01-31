Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Manchester City Women v Arsenal Women

Manchester City Women v Arsenal Women

BBC Local News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Live coverage of Sunday's The FA Women's Super League game between Manchester City Women and Arsenal Women.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

For First Time Two Teams Owned By Women In Super Bowl [Video]For First Time Two Teams Owned By Women In Super Bowl

According to Reuters, Sunday's Super Bowl will be one for the history books. When the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers play, they will be first to feature two teams that have women as..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:50Published

Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan [Video]Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan

Manchester United have signed Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on a season long loan deal, while West Ham have snapped up Jarrod Bowen and Arsenal have picked up defender Cedric Soares on transfer..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man City set to beat Arsenal and Man Utd to Yan Couto transfer

Man City set to beat Arsenal and Man Utd to Yan Couto transferManchester City look set to win the race for Arsenal and Man Utd target Yan Couto
Daily Star Also reported by •BBC SportFootball.london

Nick Cushing: Outgoing Manchester City Women boss on New York and his legacy

A newcomer to the women's game when appointed in 2013, Nick Cushing is set for an emotional farewell from Manchester City on Sunday.
BBC News Also reported by •Zee NewsBBC SportBBC Local News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FCArsenal365

Arsenal FC Match report: Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal Women: Van de Donk scores but we slip to our third defeat of the Women’s… https://t.co/Gx2YBQ1VxZ 16 seconds ago

IndoArsenal

Arsenal Fans Match report: Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal Women https://t.co/a38hD8rYj4 16 seconds ago

Rosicky_Indo

Tomas Rosicky Match report: Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal Women https://t.co/a2jzPIascd 16 seconds ago

Podolski_ID

Lukas Podolski Match report: Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal Women https://t.co/TctwivfnRA 16 seconds ago

itstommyhatcher

Tommy Hatcher Match report: Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal Women https://t.co/k2ZMaLJHOF Arsenal ArsenalFC https://t.co/osvr2huVda 22 minutes ago

thenorthwestHUB

The North West HUB Manchester City Women 2-1 Arsenal Women: Nick Cushing ends reign as manager with win https://t.co/CllG2NtRQd https://t.co/UW7VaxNrYu 36 minutes ago

AllUKFootball

Total Football News Match report: Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal Women - https://t.co/vazyzI6sKQ #football 1 hour ago

socclab

Soccer Lab Manchester City Women's manager Nick Cushing took charge of his final game on Sunday against Arsenal before his dep… https://t.co/EnGtVFHnkx 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.