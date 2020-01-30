Global  

Terror incident in Streatham, London, sees man shot by armed officers and multiple people stabbed

Wales Online Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Terror incident in Streatham, London, sees man shot by armed officers and multiple people stabbedPolice say it 'is believed a number of people have been stabbed' in the incident in Streatham, south London, while armed officers have shot a man
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Man shot in terror incident in Streatham, London - UGC

Man shot in terror incident in Streatham, London - UGC 00:45

 Credit @gabzvigo UGC footage from Streatham, London, where a man has been shot by armed officers. The incident has been declared as terrorist-related, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Offset detained by police amid reports of armed person at Los Angeles mall [Video]Offset detained by police amid reports of armed person at Los Angeles mall

Offset was detained by police on Wednesday night as officers responded to reports of an armed person at The Grove shopping centre in Los Angeles.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

One man shot, another stabbed in Enfield, North London [Video]One man shot, another stabbed in Enfield, North London

A man is in critical condition after being shot in Enfield, North London on Wednesday (January 29). Another man was stabbed in the same incident.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

London stabbing treated as 'terror-related incident': Metropolitan Police

London's Metropolitan Police said on Sunday (February 2) that a man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham, south London.
Zee News Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphTamworth HeraldReutersFOXNews.com

Streatham: Video shows moments after police shooting

A man has been shot by armed officers in a "terrorist-related" incident in Streatham High Road, south London.
BBC News Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

Tweets about this

brexitlivesey7

Andrea Livesey RT @LBC: Police have said an incident in which a man was shot and several people stabbed in a street in London is being treated as "terror-… 4 seconds ago

sandyklewis

Sandy Lewis RT @Breaking911: TERROR IN LONDON: A man has been shot by armed officers in a "terrorist-related" incident in south London, the Met Police… 10 seconds ago

lukemjacobs

Luke Jacobs RT @samtruelove1: A man has been shot by armed police in Streatham in an incident that has been declared terrorist-related. Police believe… 17 seconds ago

regsecadvisory

Regional Security Advisory RT @IF_Europe: 🇬🇧 #BREAKING: Police shoot a man carrying out stabbing attack on Streatham High Road, London on Feb 02, 2020. - Ongoing inc… 18 seconds ago

HowardSteele20

Howard Steele RT @BBCBreaking: Man shot by police after a number of people believed stabbed in "terror-related" incident in Streatham, south London https… 22 seconds ago

56perumal

Chowkidar Perumal pillai RT @kktotlani: Latest: Terror attack in London: A man has been shot by armed officers in south London in an incident that the police said w… 24 seconds ago

FabiParraguezM

Fabián Parraguez RT @CNN: A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham, south London, in a terrorist-related incident, police say https://t.co/9rfl0Yp… 31 seconds ago

simonisrael

simon israel Man shot dead by police in ‘terror related’ incident in London’s Streatham High St. No of people stabbed say police 31 seconds ago

