Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Love Island 2020 spoiler: Siannise has 'had enough' as she fights with Luke T over Rebecca

Love Island 2020 spoiler: Siannise has 'had enough' as she fights with Luke T over Rebecca

Bristol Post Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Love Island 2020 spoiler: Siannise has 'had enough' as she fights with Luke T over Rebecca“Are you for real.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Team Siannise, Team Rebecca & Casa Amor’s Return | Love Island Unpacked

Team Siannise, Team Rebecca & Casa Amor’s Return | Love Island Unpacked 02:05

 The nation was divided for different reasons this week, with Team Siannise versus Team Rebecca, as the pair went to war over Luke T. The villa also said goodbye to Connor, as he was ripped apart from Sophie and six new girls are waiting in Casa Amor.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Callum Jones breaks Shaughna Phillips' heart in Love Island recoupling [Video]Callum Jones breaks Shaughna Phillips' heart in Love Island recoupling

'Love Island's Callum Jones has recoupled with Molly Smith, leaving Shaughna Phillips single as the boys return from Casa Amor.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:58Published

Luke Trotman wants to commit to Siannise Fudge [Video]Luke Trotman wants to commit to Siannise Fudge

Luke Trotman will let Siânnise Fudge know he's "ready to give 100 percent to one person" in tonight's (28.01.20) 'Love Island'.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:07Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tellymix

TellyMix Love Island spoiler: Siânnise and Luke T head to the hideaway as Sean Paul hosts a party https://t.co/pk46Mhygah 2 hours ago

natalie5mit

natalie dmitrieva RT @DailyMailUK: Love Island SPOILER: Siânnise admits she feels a 'bit of a spark' with bombshell footballer Finley https://t.co/ThHkl7Od3m 3 days ago

gagoo01343206

gagoo https://t.co/3HE65nIaKU Love Island SPOILER: Boys return from Casa Amor in SHOCK recoupling  https://t.co/rM366sppsO via @DailyMailCeleb 3 days ago

triantafyllidi2

Επικαιρότητα - V - News V Love Island SPOILER: Shaughna and Siannise left stunned as boys return from Casa Amor in first look at SHOCK reco… https://t.co/dffyC7xJnN 3 days ago

DailyMailUK

Daily Mail U.K. Love Island SPOILER: Shaughna and Siannise left stunned as boys return from Casa Amor https://t.co/NAQxjVKq53 3 days ago

ndkbaby

ndk baby Love Island SPOILER: Shaughna and Siannise left stunned as boys return in first look at recoupling https://t.co/Q8JoXH9guI 3 days ago

celebrity_royal

Royal and Celebrity News Love Island SPOILER: Boys return from Casa Amor in SHOCK recoupling  https://t.co/1it70FrZnj via @DailyMailCeleb 3 days ago

EXYZ14

EXYZ Love Island SPOILER: Shaughna and Siannise left stunned as boys return in first look at recoupling… https://t.co/PksG6yTWXk 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.