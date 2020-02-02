One News Page (United Kingdom) London terror attack: Number of people stabbed and man shot dead in Streatham - updates: https://t.co/btQhvf4G1u #Streatham 3 seconds ago

Sox Addict in PA **No Lists**NO TRAINS 'Number of people' stabbed in British terror attack in London suburb of Streatham, police say https://t.co/HIGCel5P4w via @usatoday 22 seconds ago

Shazza RT @PCWesOwen1578: Looks like #London has suffered yet another terror attack, with a number of people reported being stabbed. And once agai… 38 seconds ago

Perry RT @JackPosobiec: 'Terror attack' in south London: Armed police shoot man after 'a number of people are stabbed' https://t.co/JnY0qryc5D 3 minutes ago

hansK48 RT @DailyMailUK: 'Terror attack' in south London: Armed police shoot man after 'a number of people are stabbed' in knife rampage on high st… 3 minutes ago

CAAnuk 🇨🇦MMXX A man has been shot dead by police in “terror-related incident” on a busy high street in London. The Metropolitan P… https://t.co/nUbCUQwqxg 4 minutes ago

Crumbling Edifice Streatham terror attack: Two stabbed, man shot dead by police https://t.co/8Zw6FQSluk 4 minutes ago