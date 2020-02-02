Global  

Streatham terror attack: Sadiq Khan and Boris Johnson both speak out as man shot by police

Tamworth Herald Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Streatham terror attack: Sadiq Khan and Boris Johnson both speak out as man shot by policeThe incident unfolded in Streatham, and saw a number of people left injured after reports of a stabbing in a busy thoroughfare of the capital.
News video: Streatham terror attack: What we know so far

Streatham terror attack: What we know so far 01:16

 The man shot dead by police following a stabbing attack in south London was a convicted terrorist who had recently been released from prison.

Man shot dead by police in Streatham attack was convicted terrorist [Video]Man shot dead by police in Streatham attack was convicted terrorist

The man shot dead by police following a stabbing attack in south London was a convicted terrorist who had recently been released from prison. Police said the suspect was yet to be formally identified..

Police shoot dead man after 'terror-related' stabbing in London [Video]Police shoot dead man after 'terror-related' stabbing in London

Three people wounded, one in life-threatening condition, after stabbing incident in the UK capital, police say.

Streatham terror attack: Terror suspect shot dead after two people stabbed

Streatham terror attack: Terror suspect shot dead after two people stabbedThe Metropolitan Police says two people have been hurt after a stabbing in Streatham which is being treated as a terror attack
Hull Daily Mail

Streatham attack: Sadiq Khan expresses anger at Boris Johnson's government over 'preventable' terror attack

'I'm angry because some of the reassurances we were given by the government in November haven't been realised,' says London mayor
Independent

