Streatham terror attack: Sadiq Khan and Boris Johnson both speak out as man shot by police

Scaramouche RT @forcedintocare: Terrorism is part of living in a big city according to Islamist trojan horse Mayor of London Sadiq Khan #Streatham ter… 54 minutes ago

Phillip Bradshaw RT @Mikelangebaan: @lienomail Last week the new MP for Streatham gave us all a good telling off for the sins of our forebears. I am interes… 2 hours ago

#ossietheludditeDDD KHAN HAS RUINED LONDON! RESIGN NOW ! @sadiqkhan Boris Johnson sends support after Streatham terror attack https://t.co/NKlsfbsDKP 3 hours ago

A Soldier of FREEDOM!! 🇬🇧 Boris Johnson sends support after Streatham terror attack https://t.co/hC4IeWxxfY via @MailOnline They are succeeding!! 3 hours ago

always.awkward RT @mbuckleyds: Police weren't sure if it was a terror attack or friday night in sadiq khan london #streatham 4 hours ago

Robert Jobson 'We will never let them succeed': Boris Johnson and Sadiq Khan send support to injured and affected in Streatham te… https://t.co/4pHECuKMxK 4 hours ago

Secom Oficial 🇧🇷 Boris Johnson sends support after Streatham terror attack https://t.co/cszKIMcpVD via https://t.co/sOB6e6YMJb 4 hours ago