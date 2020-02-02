Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Streatham terror attack: Terror suspect shot dead after two people stabbed

Streatham terror attack: Terror suspect shot dead after two people stabbed

Hull Daily Mail Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Streatham terror attack: Terror suspect shot dead after two people stabbedThe Metropolitan Police says two people have been hurt after a stabbing in Streatham which is being treated as a terror attack.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Streatham terror attack: what we know so far

Streatham terror attack: what we know so far 01:12

 Streatham terror attack what we know so far Two stabbed in a terrorist attack believed to be ‘Islamist-related’.Two people have been stabbed in a terrorist attack in south London which police believe to be “Islamist-related”.Scotland Yard said armed officers shot dead a man as part of a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Man shot dead by police in Streatham attack was convicted terrorist [Video]Man shot dead by police in Streatham attack was convicted terrorist

The man shot dead by police following a stabbing attack in south London was a convicted terrorist who had recently been released from prison. Police said the suspect was yet to be formally identified..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

How the Streatham terror attack unfolded [Video]How the Streatham terror attack unfolded

Through witnesses' video and accounts, see how the Streatham terror attack unfolded.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Streatham terror attack: Two stabbed, man shot dead by police

1
euronews

Streatham terror attack: Sadiq Khan and Boris Johnson both speak out as man shot by police

Streatham terror attack: Sadiq Khan and Boris Johnson both speak out as man shot by policeThe incident unfolded in Streatham, and saw a number of people left injured after reports of a stabbing in a busy thoroughfare of the capital
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Andym6769

Andym Streatham terror stabbing: Witness describes attacker's 'silver canisters' https://t.co/iFXKMhmRP0 7 seconds ago

HormesisRad

AL RT @SkyNews: "We are confident that this is an isolated incident that has been contained." A Met Police deputy assistant commissioner is g… 8 seconds ago

HogriderKafir

Hogrider Kafir RT @UTT_US: BREAKING: muslim man (#JIHADI) shot & killed in London after stabbing 2 people. Was just released from jail after serving HALF… 12 seconds ago

Andym6769

Andym Streatham terror attack: Victim was 'bleeding out in a pool of blood' https://t.co/T0lD1tjqsg 24 seconds ago

hnvance40

Heather Vance-Nelson RT @markantro: Looks like this was another terror attack in London. Armed officers run away from the attacker after he was shot dead becaus… 26 seconds ago

BuckfastQuaff

George Street 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 RT @NJamesWorld: What we will be told about the #Streatham terror attack in the next couple of days 1. The attacker was known to the polic… 27 seconds ago

Septgurl28

BeBe~ American by birth, Texan by the Grace of God RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Sky News understands the man who carried out a terror attack in Streatham in south London was Sudesh Amman - it's be… 31 seconds ago

AnarrasAnsible

Anarras Ansible RT @DdesimoneDaniel: Sudesh Amman, the 20-year-old responsible for the attack in Streatham today, was jailed in December 2018 for 13 terror… 39 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.