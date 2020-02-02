Streatham terror attack: Terror suspect shot dead after two people stabbed

Andym Streatham terror stabbing: Witness describes attacker's 'silver canisters' https://t.co/iFXKMhmRP0 7 seconds ago

AL RT @SkyNews: "We are confident that this is an isolated incident that has been contained." A Met Police deputy assistant commissioner is g… 8 seconds ago

Hogrider Kafir RT @UTT_US: BREAKING: muslim man (#JIHADI) shot & killed in London after stabbing 2 people. Was just released from jail after serving HALF… 12 seconds ago

Andym Streatham terror attack: Victim was 'bleeding out in a pool of blood' https://t.co/T0lD1tjqsg 24 seconds ago

Heather Vance-Nelson RT @markantro: Looks like this was another terror attack in London. Armed officers run away from the attacker after he was shot dead becaus… 26 seconds ago

George Street 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 RT @NJamesWorld: What we will be told about the #Streatham terror attack in the next couple of days 1. The attacker was known to the polic… 27 seconds ago

BeBe~ American by birth, Texan by the Grace of God RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Sky News understands the man who carried out a terror attack in Streatham in south London was Sudesh Amman - it's be… 31 seconds ago