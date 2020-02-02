Global  

Brexit: Boris Johnson sets out vision of UK-EU trade deal

BBC News Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The PM will say there is "no need" for Britain to follow Brussels-made rules to secure the new pact.
News video: Boris Johnson: We have settled the question of sovereign authority

Boris Johnson: We have settled the question of sovereign authority 00:46

 Boris Johnson delivers his vision for trade talks with the EU as both sides enter the next phase of Brexit negotiations following Britain's withdrawal from the Union last Friday.

Johnson tells Brussels UK will walk without a deal

Boris Johnson warned the EU that Britain will not follow any of its rules in a future trade deal.

Johnson Tells Brussels UK Will Walk Without A Deal

Boris Johnson warned the EU that Britain will not follow any of its rules in a future trade deal. In a speech on Monday, the prime minister will set out his desire for a loose relationship with..

Brexit: Boris Johnson warns UK would walk away with no trade deal rather than accept EU rules

Boris Johnson has threatened to walk away without a Brexit trade deal rather than accepting EU rules as battle lines were being drawn up by the two sides.
Boris Johnson is prepared to accept a trade deal akin to a no-deal arrangement from the European Union.
Express and Star

