Man shot dead by police in Streatham attack was convicted terrorist

The man shot dead by police following a stabbing attack in south London was a convicted terrorist who had recently been released from prison. Police said the suspect was yet to be formally identified but they are "confident" he is 20-year-old Sudesh Amman. It is understood Amman, who was jailed...