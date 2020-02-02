Global  

Man shot dead by police in Streatham attack was convicted terrorist

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The man shot dead by police following a stabbing attack in south London was a convicted terrorist who had recently been released from prison.
Man shot dead by police in Streatham attack was convicted terrorist

Man shot dead by police in Streatham attack was convicted terrorist 01:12

 The man shot dead by police following a stabbing attack in south London was a convicted terrorist who had recently been released from prison. Police said the suspect was yet to be formally identified but they are “confident” he is 20-year-old Sudesh Amman. It is understood Amman, who was jailed...

