Donald Trump gets his geography wrong as he congratulates Super Bowl winners

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump had to hastily correct his congratulatory tweet to Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs after getting his geography wrong.
News video: Trump Congratulates Wrong State On Superbowl Win

Trump Congratulates Wrong State On Superbowl Win 01:22

 President Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate the state of Kansas for the victory by Kansas City Chiefs in the Superbowl. Only problem being the Chiefs are from Missouri.

