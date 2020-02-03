Global  

Lyra McKee's family make complaint about police operation on night of shooting in Derry

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Lyra McKee's family make complaint about police operation on night of shooting in DerryThe Police Ombudsman is investigating a complaint from the family of murdered journalist Lyra McKee.
 A mother tells TODAY’S TMJ4 her son is the teen that was shot and killed by Wauwatosa police Sunday night outside Mayfair Mall. Investigators said the 17-year-old ran away from officers and had a gun.

A man has been charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee. Ms McKee was shot dead by dissident republicans in Londonderry in April. The New IRA said it carried out the killing. The 52-year-old..

The family of a man who was shot and killed by police reached a more than half a million dollar settlement with the city.

Lyra McKee: Family make police operation complaint

It is understood the complaint relates to the decision to search a house in Creggan on 18 April 2019.
BBC News

Man charged with murder of N Ireland journalist Lyra McKee

LONDON (AP) — Police in Northern Ireland have charged a 52-year-old man with murdering Lyra McKee, a journalist shot dead during a riot involving Irish...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters•PinkNews•CBC.ca

