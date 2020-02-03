Vegans attacked during anti-fur protest Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

A group of vegan protesters holding an anti-fur demonstration outside a Brighton boutique were attacked yesterday afternoon. The group, Brighton Vegan Activists, were protesting outside Profile in Duke’s Lane, which sells Canada Goose jackets which have a real fur trim. The same brand of jacke... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Brighton & Hove News RT @BrightonNewsJo: A group of vegan protesters holding an anti-fur demonstration outside a Brighton boutique were attacked yesterday after… 5 days ago Sussex Incidents A group of #Vegan #Protesters holding an anti-fur demonstration outside a #Brighton boutique were attacked yesterda… https://t.co/LeJy9mx0lo 5 days ago Jo Wadsworth A group of vegan protesters holding an anti-fur demonstration outside a Brighton boutique were attacked yesterday a… https://t.co/6ytNbG4HEM 5 days ago