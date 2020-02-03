Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Vegans attacked during anti-fur protest

Vegans attacked during anti-fur protest

Brighton and Hove News Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
A group of vegan protesters holding an anti-fur demonstration outside a Brighton boutique were attacked yesterday afternoon. The group, Brighton Vegan Activists, were protesting outside Profile in Duke’s Lane, which sells Canada Goose jackets which have a real fur trim. The same brand of jacke...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bhcitynews

Brighton & Hove News RT @BrightonNewsJo: A group of vegan protesters holding an anti-fur demonstration outside a Brighton boutique were attacked yesterday after… 5 days ago

SussexIncidents

Sussex Incidents A group of #Vegan #Protesters holding an anti-fur demonstration outside a #Brighton boutique were attacked yesterda… https://t.co/LeJy9mx0lo 5 days ago

BrightonNewsJo

Jo Wadsworth A group of vegan protesters holding an anti-fur demonstration outside a Brighton boutique were attacked yesterday a… https://t.co/6ytNbG4HEM 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.