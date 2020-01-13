Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Full list of BAFTA 2020 winners including 1917, Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix and more

Full list of BAFTA 2020 winners including 1917, Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix and more

Tamworth Herald Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Full list of BAFTA 2020 winners including 1917, Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix and moreWar film 1917 took home seven awards including Best Film, Outstanding British Film and Best Director for Sam Mendes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners [Video]2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners

2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners. The 25th Critics' Choice Awards took place on Sunday night. and included a big list of winners in television and film. Best Drama Series: 'Succession'. Best Actor..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:24Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

torochobi

ちょび RT @BAFTA: Congratulations to all the amazing winners at the 2020 @EE British Academy Film Awards 🎥👏 View the full list with all the nomin… 14 minutes ago

CastingWorkshop

Casting Workshops Unless you’ve been living under a rock this weekend you’ll know it was the BAFTAs last night. Check out the full li… https://t.co/c8CEzstsNB 15 minutes ago

TechFishNews

Tech News BAFTA winners 2020: the full list, from 1917 to Joker https://t.co/yfrZs7IrqR #news #technews #technology 20 minutes ago

foreigndispatch

Logan Ouellette The full list of winners at the 2020 Bafta film awards https://t.co/LC7kKtM7um 28 minutes ago

HeyJupiterComms

Hey Jupiter Comms #Bafta film award winners announced. https://t.co/UzqbuQf9nz 38 minutes ago

Lightbulb_Films

Lightbulb Film Distribution RT @moviesinfocus: Movies In Focus At The 2020 BAFTA Film Awards And The Full Winners List https://t.co/bvXh48wP4x https://t.co/bY2JAqFs3G 43 minutes ago

moviesinfocus

Movies In Focus Movies In Focus At The 2020 BAFTA Film Awards And The Full Winners List https://t.co/bvXh48wP4x https://t.co/bY2JAqFs3G 46 minutes ago

TheInkFactory

The Ink Factory RT @guardian: The full list of winners at the 2020 Bafta film awards https://t.co/aAQ6nZcxwZ 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.