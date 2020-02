Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

San Francisco 49ers’ Katie Sowers made sporting history on Sunday as the first woman – and the first LGBT+ person – to coach a team at the Super Bowl. Sowers, 33, was the offensive assistant coach for the big game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Although her team lost 31-20, …... 👓 View full article