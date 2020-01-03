Global  

Alcoholic who killed uncle in drunken brawl jailed for four years

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Alcoholic who killed uncle in drunken brawl jailed for four yearsA Polish national who beat his uncle to death with his bare knuckles in a brutal drunken brawl over missing cash and a bottle of vodka has been sentenced to four years in jail.
