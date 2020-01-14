Global  

Louis Tomlinson criticises BBC Breakfast after awkward interview

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Louis Tomlinson has said he will not appear on BBC Breakfast again, as he criticised hosts Dan Walker and Louise Minchin for asking him about his grief following the deaths of his mother and sister.
 Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson had a rather awkward interview on BBC Breakfast as he spoke about his new solo album.

Louis Tomlinson criticises BBC Breakfast journalists for asking him about mother's death

'I'm lucky enough to have a creative outlet for me to talk about grief this doesn't however give you the right to talk about it for gossip purposes,' solo artist...
Independent

Louis Tomlinson Plans to Propose to Eleanor Calder

Louis Tomlinson thinks he will marry his girlfriend Eleanor Calder one day! The “We Made It” singer opened up about the model during a new interview with The...
Just Jared Jr

