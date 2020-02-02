Global  

Lady Gaga refuses to play Stupid Love at pre-Super Bowl gig, denying the gays everything they want

PinkNews Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Lady Gaga, who once had a singing career, performed at a pre-Super Bowl show in Miami, US, and crushed fans’ hopes to hear her unreleased song, “Stupid Love”. Fans attended the Super Saturday Night concert and inked their faces with the name of the track, leaked last month, in an effort to get the singer...
News video: Lady Gaga on Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing’

Lady Gaga on Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing’ 01:05

 Lady Gaga has one request for J.Lo and Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime show, no lip-syncing.

Behind the scenes at Super Bowl LIV with Fox Sports [Video]Behind the scenes at Super Bowl LIV with Fox Sports

Our week in Miami, Florida wraps with a marathon game-day session embedded with Fox Sports at Hard Rock Stadium. The vibe has definitely shifted, and it will take some small miracles to pull off some..

Harry Styles' pre-Super Bowl gig evacuated over storm fears [Video]Harry Styles' pre-Super Bowl gig evacuated over storm fears

Harry Styles' concert on Friday was axed after officials warned "a severe storm was on the way".

Lady Gaga praises JLo, Shakira's Super Bowl halftime show after declaring she 'better hear no lip-syncing'

Lady Gaga praised Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime performances after tweeting she "better hear no lip-syncing."
Lady Gaga: ‘I better hear no lip-syncing’ at halftime show

MIAMI (AP) — Descending from the air, Lady Gaga kicked off a pre-Super Bowl concert by mimicking her entrance to her Super Bowl halftime performance three...
