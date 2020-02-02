Lady Gaga refuses to play Stupid Love at pre-Super Bowl gig, denying the gays everything they want
Monday, 3 February 2020 () Lady Gaga, who once had a singing career, performed at a pre-Super Bowl show in Miami, US, and crushed fans’ hopes to hear her unreleased song, “Stupid Love”. Fans attended the Super Saturday Night concert and inked their faces with the name of the track, leaked last month, in an effort to get the singer...
Our week in Miami, Florida wraps with a marathon game-day session embedded with Fox Sports at Hard Rock Stadium. The vibe has definitely shifted, and it will take some small miracles to pull off some..
MIAMI (AP) — Descending from the air, Lady Gaga kicked off a pre-Super Bowl concert by mimicking her entrance to her Super Bowl halftime performance three... Seattle Times Also reported by •E! Online •Just Jared •FOXNews.com •cbs4.com
