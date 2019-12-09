Global  

Foreign Office ‘withheld newborn’s birth certificate from Chinese officials’

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
A British father currently being quarantined at Arrowe Park hospital with his wife and newborn son claims a Foreign Office official withheld his son’s birth certificate from the Chinese authorities to allow him to leave the country.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Coronavirus: Briton on his reasons for staying in Wuhan

Coronavirus: Briton on his reasons for staying in Wuhan 01:14

 Briton Chris Hill talks about his reasons for staying in coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China and the reaction from the Foreign Office when he told officials he would not be accepting the flight he was offered back to the UK.

