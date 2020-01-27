Casa Amor puts Love Island’s Callum and Shaughna under strain

The nation was divided for different reasons this week, with Team Siannise versus Team Rebecca, as the pair went to war over Luke T. The villa also said goodbye to Connor, as he was ripped apart from Sophie and six new girls are waiting in Casa Amor.
Love Island's Sophie Piper won't rule out Connor Durman reunion Connor was booted out of the villa after a recoupling earlier this week, and his former flame - who decided to stay in the villa rather..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:12Published