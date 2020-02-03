Journalists boycott Number 10 briefing on Brexit

Downing Street ordered senior journalists from some of the UK’s major news organisations to leave before a briefing on Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans – prompting a walkout by colleagues from across the media.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Debbie Freeman RT @CarolineLucas: This Govt’s attempts to control the media grow more dangerous - Threats to BBC’s funding - Banning ministers from some… 26 seconds ago Jonno Laura Kuenssberg and Robert Peston join journalists in boycotting Downing Street Brexit briefing https://t.co/Sopkkii6cX 27 seconds ago Richard Curnow RT @TheNewEuropean: It comes after Boris Johnson's team tried to stop centre-left publications attending the briefing https://t.co/M8ZHIwW… 2 minutes ago Ray #FBPE #FightOn RT @TheNewEuropean: Laura Kuenssberg and Robert Peston join journalists in boycotting Number 10 briefing on Brexit https://t.co/M8ZHIwWzLF 2 minutes ago Volker Muenkel Laura Kuenssberg and Robert Peston join journalists in boycotting Downing Street Brexit briefing https://t.co/7a21q0lQ6W 2 minutes ago Ian Cooke RT @MikeBond64: All credit to @bbclaurak and @Peston, for leaving a briefing at @10DowningStreet where Johnson's spin doctors tried to filt… 3 minutes ago Steve Bridger This is the end of #democracy #BorisJohnson #ToryBritain Laura Kuenssberg and Robert Peston join journalists in boy… https://t.co/hCJtE258zB 3 minutes ago Liz RT @JezCraddock: Respect to the journos who stood up to Johnson and Number 10's advisers and their machinations. Political journalists boy… 4 minutes ago