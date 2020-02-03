Global  

Journalists boycott Number 10 briefing on Brexit

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Downing Street ordered senior journalists from some of the UK’s major news organisations to leave before a briefing on Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans – prompting a walkout by colleagues from across the media.
