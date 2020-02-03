Global  

Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald to take part in RTÉ debate

BBC News Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The Sinn Féin president will join Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil's Micheál Martin.
News video: Who are the Irish election candidates?

Who are the Irish election candidates? 01:35

 Ireland is going to the polls on February 8 to decide who will lead it for up to five years. Take a look at the three main party leaders: Leo Varadkar, Micheal Martin and Mary Lou McDonald.

Sinn Fein top the first preferences in Irish General Election [Video]Sinn Fein top the first preferences in Irish General Election

The shape of Ireland’s next government remains uncertain after a historic General Election saw Sinn Fein crash the long-standing domination of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael. While counting will continue..

Day of surprises set to send shockwaves in Irish general election [Video]Day of surprises set to send shockwaves in Irish general election

A day of surprises has threatened to shake up the political establishment in Ireland, after the country's early general election results produced a surge of support for Sinn Fein.

Recent related news from verified sources

Sinn Fein's McDonald vows ‘this is just the beginning’ after stunning result in Irish election

Sinn Fein's McDonald vows ‘this is just the beginning’ after stunning result in Irish electionThis was a make or break election for Mary Lou McDonald whose leadership of Sinn Fein was on the line after a series of electoral setbacks.
Profile: Mary Lou McDonald

Mary Lou McDonald has been at the helm of Sinn Fein since 2018 after she was heralded in as the party’s second female president.
