Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Surrey weather: Exactly how cold it will get as gritters head out on roads

Surrey weather: Exactly how cold it will get as gritters head out on roads

Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Surrey weather: Exactly how cold it will get as gritters head out on roadsCold weather means the gritters will be out in force.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

First Alert Action Day: Cold and snow with very slick roads [Video]First Alert Action Day: Cold and snow with very slick roads

Tuesday will be very cold with periods of light snow. Highs will remain in the teens in Denver and surrounding areas. The winds will not be strong, but even gusts to 15-20 mph will drop wind chill..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:33Published

Commuters are being warned of travel chaos from ice and snow across Britain today [Video]Commuters are being warned of travel chaos from ice and snow across Britain today

Commuters in Scotland woke up to find their cars blanketed in snow as the Met Office issued a weather warning. Temperatures were anticipated to drop to -4C, in the north-west of Scotland. The Met..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Exactly how cold it will get in Surrey as gritters head out on roads

Exactly how cold it will get in Surrey as gritters head out on roadsCold weather means the gritters will be out in force across Surrey tonight
Surrey Mirror


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.