Citigroup banker Paras Shah suspended over 'stealing food from staff canteen'

Tamworth Herald Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Citigroup banker Paras Shah suspended over 'stealing food from staff canteen'Paras Shah, 31, had allegedly taken food from the company's European headquarters in London's Canary Wharf, according to the Financial Times.
High-paid banker 'suspended over alleged food theft'

Paras Shah, said to be earning £1m a year, is reportedly accused of taking sandwiches from Citigroup's canteen.
BBC News


