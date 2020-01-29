Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Donald Trump called journalist with a transgender parent ‘that b***h with the t****y dad’

Donald Trump called journalist with a transgender parent ‘that b***h with the t****y dad’

PinkNews Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Donald Trump once called journalist Katy Tur, whose parent is a transgender woman, “that b***h with the t****y dad,” an explosive new book claims. Trump reportedly used misogynistic and transphobic slurs after being interviewed by Katy Tur in the early days of his presidential campaign. During the sit-down,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Said US 'Shutdown' Coronavirus From Spreading to America [Video]Trump Said US 'Shutdown' Coronavirus From Spreading to America

As soon as the coronavirus outbreak began in China, the U.S. took decisive actions to protect Americans. President Donald Trump said besides protecting Americans, they offered China help. According to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Kushner: Palestine Doesn't Want To Meet Our Conditions? Fine. [Video]Kushner: Palestine Doesn't Want To Meet Our Conditions? Fine.

President Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner told spoke with CNN's Fareed Zakaria on Sunday. Zakaria challenged him to explain conditions that the Trump administration plan sets for..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The deal of the century is a deal only for Trump and Netanyahu

The "deal of the century" that was designed by Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu for the regulation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is a worthless piece of...
PRAVDA Also reported by •PolitiFactNew Zealand Herald

Fact-checking Donald Trump's campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey

Hours after his attorneys closed their case for him to remain in office, President Donald Trump jetted up to New Jersey to be with his fans, largely avoiding the...
PolitiFact Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nicklovescheese

Nick RT @PinkNews: Donald Trump called journalist with a transgender parent ‘that b***h with the t****y dad’ https://t.co/oZ6THoieW4 2 minutes ago

rogue_corq

Unindicted Corq Conspirator Donald Trump called journalist with a transgender parent ‘that b***h with the t****y dad’ https://t.co/HvdhT1CF76 1 hour ago

GlobalLGBTNews

GlobalLGBTNews 🏳️‍🌈 #DonaldTrump called journalist #KatyTur 'that b***h with the t****y dad' @PinkNews https://t.co/rVZMRHaMeX 2 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Donald Trump called journalist with a transgender parent ‘that b***h with the t****y dad’ https://t.co/oZ6THoieW4 3 hours ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק RT @pinknews: Donald Trump called journalist with a transgender parent ‘that b***h with the t****y dad’… https://t.co/VWSMEcCart 3 hours ago

runyan50

Mike Runyan @ezraklein Electability is just a campaign attack for those who hide their real motives. Any politician or journali… https://t.co/bqIL3g729l 1 day ago

drfarmertx

David Farmer RT @HuffPostPol: The Watergate journalist called the likely vote against allowing witnesses in Donald Trump's impeachment trial a "really s… 3 days ago

DarlingtonMicah

Darlington Micah Carl Bernstein Rips Senate Republicans: ‘This Is A Cover-Up, Plain and Simple’ The Watergate journalist called the… https://t.co/AnimJ64YOV 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.