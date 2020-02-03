Love Island rocked as Callum's head turned by Molly in Casa Amor - with Shaughna left raging

Casa Amor reunited with the main villa last night in an explosive recoupling that saw Callum return with new girl Molly, leaving a devastated Shaughna single

Love Island sparks Ofcom complaints as fans fear for Shaughna Shaughna has been seen getting increasingly anxious over the last week as she wondered if Callum would be loyal in Casa Amor, where six new girls were sent to...

Tamworth Herald 5 days ago



