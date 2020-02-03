Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Love Island rocked as Callum's head turned by Molly in Casa Amor - with Shaughna left raging

Love Island rocked as Callum's head turned by Molly in Casa Amor - with Shaughna left raging

Tamworth Herald Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Love Island rocked as Callum's head turned by Molly in Casa Amor - with Shaughna left ragingWhen the boys arrive at rival villa Casa Amor, Callum is taken by new arrival Molly Smith, to the surprise of Finn and Mike Boateng.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Love Island's Shaughna Phillips to make things 'official' with Callum Jones

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips to make things 'official' with Callum Jones 01:02

 Love Island's Shaughna Phillips wants to make things "official" with Callum Jones when he returns from Casa Amor.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sean Paul heading into the Love Island villa [Video]Sean Paul heading into the Love Island villa

Sean Paul heading into the Love Island villa The superstar has flown to Cape Town, South Africa, to host a Spotify party for the Islanders this weekend. He will perform his greatest hits and his latest..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:59Published

Casa Amor Was The Ultimate Relationship Test, And Not All Of Them Survived | Love Island Unpacked [Video]Casa Amor Was The Ultimate Relationship Test, And Not All Of Them Survived | Love Island Unpacked

From Eva and Shaughna getting dumped to Jess getting a Skittle stuck in her eyelash, it's been an explosive - and ridiculous - week in the villa.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Love Island's Shaughna and Molly in excruciatingly awkward chat after Callum recoupling drama

Love Island's Shaughna and Molly in excruciatingly awkward chat after Callum recoupling dramaCasa Amor reunited with the main villa last night in an explosive recoupling that saw Callum return with new girl Molly, leaving a devastated Shaughna single
Tamworth Herald

Love Island sparks Ofcom complaints as fans fear for Shaughna

Love Island sparks Ofcom complaints as fans fear for ShaughnaShaughna has been seen getting increasingly anxious over the last week as she wondered if Callum would be loyal in Casa Amor, where six new girls were sent to...
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChronicleLive

The Chronicle #LoveIsland fans will not want to miss tonight's episode as show is rocked by most explosive recoupling ever https://t.co/3xsUONkygq 2 days ago

triantafyllidi2

Επικαιρότητα - V - News V Love Island: 'There's a sexual attraction!' Callum's romance with loyal Shaughna is rocked as he invites newbie M… https://t.co/dzZZLBOdfg 5 days ago

DailyMailUK

Daily Mail U.K. Love Island: 'There's a sexual attraction!' Callum's romance with loyal Shaughna is rocked https://t.co/6drwfpqOCN 5 days ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Love Island rocked as Callum's head turned by Molly in Casa Amor - with Shaughna left raging #LoveIsland https://t.co/Wh0IZNc0cz 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.