Tottenham complains to BBC over racism claims during The One Show

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur’s lawyers have written to the BBC accusing producers of unfairly singling out the club for alleged racism during its flagship The One Show programme.
Recent related news from verified sources

Tottenham Hotspur complains to BBC over The One Show 'racism claims'

Tottenham Hotspur complains to BBC over The One Show 'racism claims'Fans of Spurs, which has a prominent Jewish following, have branded the segment "disgusting" and called for the BBC to make a formal apology
