georgia flamou I'm disgusted ! BBC should present public excuses, but yeah... Tottenham complains to BBC over racism claims durin… https://t.co/XELJ3F9gxQ 3 hours ago Birmingham News Tottenham Hotspur complains to BBC over The One Show 'racism claims' https://t.co/AJNOlDcSvV https://t.co/MG3ZdslKrY 13 hours ago #COYS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸🇨🇦🇦🇺🇳🇿🇳🇮🇵🇱 RT @KlbSpurs: Tottenham complains to BBC over racism claims during The One Show https://t.co/Om2Zf7VEpt 14 hours ago Kevin Bray Tottenham complains to BBC over racism claims during The One Show https://t.co/Om2Zf7VEpt 16 hours ago London Glossy Tottenham complains to BBC over racism claims during The One Show https://t.co/HMgS8Kmf0F https://t.co/rzenf4PMCO 22 hours ago GaryShepherd Made my own complaint after seeing this - obviously not the only one. Tottenham Hotspur complains to BBC over Th… https://t.co/8sFDKajWJX 23 hours ago Robert Eaton Tottenham complains to BBC over racism claims during The One Show: https://t.co/ZIg3NJRBg1 via @AOLdotUK 23 hours ago EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Tottenham Hotspur complains to BBC over The One Show 'racism claims' https://t.co/o9tTn9HuS5 1 day ago