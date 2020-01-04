Jake Shears reveals all about stripping off at Elton John’s stag do after Masked Singer elimination

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jake Shears, lead singer of Scissor Sisters, has revealed that he stripped off all of his clothes at Elton John’s stag do in 2005. The singer made the comments following his appearance on ITV’s The Masked Singer, where judges have to guess what singer is behind a mask. His identity was revealed after he gave... 👓 View full article

