Petrol and diesel cars set to be banned from 2035 as Boris Johnson and UN launch talks

The European Union and Britain clashed over a post-Brexit trade deal on Monday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists he need not sign up to the bloc's rules and Brussels warns of tariffs and quotas unless he does. Francesca Lynagh reports.
A ban on sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles will be brought forward from 2040 to 2035, under plans outlined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has launched key UN climate talks in the UK. During..
Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, five years earlier than planned, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will say on Tuesday as he... Reuters Also reported by •Bristol Post •Independent