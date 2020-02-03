Global  

Petrol and diesel cars set to be banned from 2035 as Boris Johnson and UN launch talks

Tamworth Herald Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Petrol and diesel cars set to be banned from 2035 as Boris Johnson and UN launch talksBoris Johnson is launching the COP26 talks, to take place in November in the UK, with a speech setting out Britain's stall as a leader on tackling climate change.
News video: Johnson talks tough on post-Brexit trade deal

Johnson talks tough on post-Brexit trade deal 01:54

 The European Union and Britain clashed over a post-Brexit trade deal on Monday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists he need not sign up to the bloc's rules and Brussels warns of tariffs and quotas unless he does. Francesca Lynagh reports.

UK to ban fossil fuel new car sales 5 years early [Video]UK to ban fossil fuel new car sales 5 years early

Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, five years earlier than planned, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson officially setting out the roadmap on Tuesday. Adam Reed reports.

PM: ‘We have a responsibility to our planet’ [Video]PM: ‘We have a responsibility to our planet’

A ban on sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles will be brought forward from 2040 to 2035, under plans outlined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has launched key UN climate talks in the UK. During..

Britain to bring forward ban on new petrol and diesel cars

Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, five years earlier than planned, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will say on Tuesday as he...
Reuters Also reported by •Bristol PostIndependent

UK unveils plans for climate conference amid criticism

LONDON (AP) — Britain says it plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035 in a bid to speed up its efforts to tackle climate change. But the...
Seattle Times

