One dead and five wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus in California

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
A man has killed one person and wounded fiver others after he allegedly opened fire aboard a packed Greyhound bus in California.
Multiple People Shot On Greyhound Bus In Central California

 Multiple people were injured early Monday in a shooting on a Greyhound bus in California, the California Highway Patrol said.

One dead, 5 injured in greyhound bus shooting in Kern County

One dead, 5 injured in greyhound bus shooting in Kern County

'Heroic' Passengers Disarm Gunman Who Killed One, Injured Five on Greyhound Bus in California

One person was killed and five others were injured Monday morning when a gunman opened fire aboard a Greyhound bus that was headed to the Bay Area from Los Angeles.

Maryland man held in bus shooting that killed 1, injured 5

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A gunman who killed a woman and wounded five others on a Greyhound bus in Southern California was cursing and muttering incoherently before...
Seattle Times Also reported by •BBC NewsHinduFOXNews.comUSATODAY.com

Fatal shooting on Greyhound bus in California

A gunman opened fire on a packed Greyhound bus in California, killing one passenger and wounding five others before the driver pulled over and managed to force...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.comBBC NewsHinduIndependentSFGateFOXNews.comTIME

