Brand new Centenary Square sculpture will be taken away after Commonwealth Games

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Centenary Square opened in 1991 with Raymond Mason's Forward sculpture reflecting the city's industrial heritage only to be destroyed by fire in 2003 - now a new 'pylon' sculpture is being proposed nearby to promote the Commonwealth Games. Centenary Square opened in 1991 with Raymond Mason's Forward sculpture reflecting the city's industrial heritage only to be destroyed by fire in 2003 - now a new 'pylon' sculpture is being proposed nearby to promote the Commonwealth Games. 👓 View full article

