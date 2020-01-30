Global  

New petrol and diesel vehicles sales ban in UK from 2035

BBC Local News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- Government plans to bring changes forward by five years to help the UK reach climate targets.
Sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles to be banned in UK from 2035 under new government plans

Sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles to be banned in UK from 2035 under new government plansThe PM has moved the ban ahead by five years to 2035 in order to help meet emissions targets
Wales Online

UK to ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035

UK to ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035The proposed ban has been brought forward by five years, and could even be earlier
Exeter Express and Echo

Coco_d_ras RT @H2Bjorn: "UK will consult on bringing forward the planned ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2040 to 2035 – and ear… 1 minute ago

Bjørn Eng "UK will consult on bringing forward the planned ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2040 to 203… https://t.co/hwsZur46IG 3 minutes ago

Ron Pickering RT @BBCNews: New petrol and diesel vehicles sales ban in UK from 2035 https://t.co/I9tIIX52lm 3 minutes ago

WorldHighwaysMike Sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles will be banned ... https://t.co/iF9tlcDlgs 9 minutes ago

James S Welling RT @TomBurridgebbc: The Govt has confirmed that the ban on all petrol and diesel car sales by 2035 will also include hybrids...so only elec… 10 minutes ago

Smart Home Charge Ban on new sales of petrol and diesel vehicles brought forward to 2035. Ban will now include hybrids and plug-in hy… https://t.co/mApwLqbp2Y 15 minutes ago

arif lodhi RT @ECIU_UK: New petrol and diesel vehicles sales ban in UK from 2035 - BBC News https://t.co/qkJkzoKqXl by @RHarrabin https://t.co/hwGn4iN… 18 minutes ago

Sue Robinson RT @RMI_NFDA: Director @NFDASueRobinson comments on the Government's plan to ban sales of new #petrol and #diesel vehicles by 2035 https://… 19 minutes ago

