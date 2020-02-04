Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Kings of Leon, Skepta and The 1975 announced as Boardmasters 2020 festival headliners

Kings of Leon, Skepta and The 1975 announced as Boardmasters 2020 festival headliners

Cornish Guardian Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Kings of Leon, Skepta and The 1975 announced as Boardmasters 2020 festival headlinersNearly 100 acts have been confirmed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Kings of Leon, The 1975 and Skepta to headline Boardmasters 2020

Kings of Leon, The 1975 and Skepta to headline Boardmasters 2020 00:51

 Boardmasters 2020 will see Kings of Leon, The 1975 and Skepta headline the main stage at Watergate Bay.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Kings of Leon, The 1975 and Skepta to headline Boardmasters 2020


ContactMusic

Boardmasters 2020 festival line-up announced

BBC Local News: Cornwall -- Skepta is among the headliners as the festival looks to recover from last year's cancellation.
BBC Local News


Tweets about this

2getaticket

2getaticket.com #KingsofLeon #The1975 & Skepta announced as #Boardmasters 2020 festival headliners https://t.co/JytpbTO73F 5 hours ago

Evecharlotte25

eve RT @BBCNewsbeat: Skepta. The 1975. Sam Fender. Mabel. Little Simz. Kings Of Leon. Last year's Boardmasters was cancelled because of storms… 6 hours ago

itvwestcountry

ITV News WestCountry Check out the acts who've been announced for this summer's 40th @boardmasters🏄🏻‍♀️🎤 https://t.co/iJEC7b1T6R 6 hours ago

oneononemusic

One on One Christ. @the1975, @Skepta, and @KingsOfLeon are headlining this year’s @boardmasters... https://t.co/LU1ygRr05O 6 hours ago

CornwallLive

Cornwall LIVE 100 acts have been announced #Boardmasters2020 https://t.co/j4lelwMdqG 7 hours ago

oneononehq

One on One HQ The 1975, Kings Of Leon, Skepta, And More Just Got Announced For This Year’s Boardmasters Festival… https://t.co/TZV8g1UDKL 8 hours ago

BBCNewsbeat

BBC Newsbeat Skepta. The 1975. Sam Fender. Mabel. Little Simz. Kings Of Leon. Last year's Boardmasters was cancelled because of… https://t.co/DUtcCTlBO2 9 hours ago

DevonLiveNews

Devon Live News Kings of Leon, Skepta and The 1975 announced as Boardmasters 2020 festival headliners https://t.co/TZ9jaE1pJ8 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.