Kings of Leon, Skepta and The 1975 announced as Boardmasters 2020 festival headliners

2getaticket.com #KingsofLeon #The1975 & Skepta announced as #Boardmasters 2020 festival headliners https://t.co/JytpbTO73F 5 hours ago

eve RT @BBCNewsbeat: Skepta. The 1975. Sam Fender. Mabel. Little Simz. Kings Of Leon. Last year's Boardmasters was cancelled because of storms… 6 hours ago

ITV News WestCountry Check out the acts who've been announced for this summer's 40th @boardmasters🏄🏻‍♀️🎤 https://t.co/iJEC7b1T6R 6 hours ago

Cornwall LIVE 100 acts have been announced #Boardmasters2020 https://t.co/j4lelwMdqG 7 hours ago

One on One HQ The 1975, Kings Of Leon, Skepta, And More Just Got Announced For This Year’s Boardmasters Festival… https://t.co/TZV8g1UDKL 8 hours ago

BBC Newsbeat Skepta. The 1975. Sam Fender. Mabel. Little Simz. Kings Of Leon. Last year's Boardmasters was cancelled because of… https://t.co/DUtcCTlBO2 9 hours ago