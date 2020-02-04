Global  

Charing Cross: Broken track causes major disruption for commuters

BBC Local News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- Services from Charing Cross to Waterloo East are suspended after a track defect was found.
Charing Cross: Train services suspended after track defect found

London commuters are warned of disruption following the discovery of a broken track at New Cross.
Live Southeastern travel updates as cracked rail causes major disruption at New Cross

Network Rail is on site attempting to fix the problem, but in the meantime commuters are suffering delays
324972 Breaking news. #Charing Cross: Broken track causes major disruption for commuters 3 hours ago

BBC Look East Charing Cross: Broken track causes major disruption for commuters https://t.co/FAg4AuxVMs 3 hours ago

London PLOW Charing Cross: Broken track causes major disruption for commuters https://t.co/jq5XPx8QXK +1 LondonBot #London #UK 3 hours ago

