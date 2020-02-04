Global  

App blamed for delays in reporting results of Iowa caucuses

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 4 February 2020
Problems with a mobile app appeared to force a delay in reporting the results of the Iowa caucuses, leaving the campaigns, voters and the media in election limbo and pressing for an explanation.
