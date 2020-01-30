Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Anita Baker to return to UK for first time in 13 years for one-off farewell concert in Sussex

Anita Baker to return to UK for first time in 13 years for one-off farewell concert in Sussex

Brighton and Hove News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The legendary US soul star Anita Baker will perform her only UK show of 2020, and her last ever show in the UK, at the Love Supreme Jazz Festival in July Eight-time Grammy-winning soul star Anita Baker will perform in the UK for the first time in 13 years this summer at an exclusive show at the Love...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

ABBA new songs ready for September? [Video]ABBA new songs ready for September?

ABBA are "aiming" to release new music in September. The Swedish quartet announced in 2018 they were planning to record new tracks for the first time in 35 years and it seems fans don't have too much..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:23Published

A couple who met as teenagers celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary [Video]A couple who met as teenagers celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary

A couple who met as teenagers are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary - and still believe it was love at first sight. Robert Snaddon, 93, and wife Alison, 91, met at a dance in 1944. They..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Divided Britain sees 'new dawn' in historic farewell to EU

Britain on Friday ends almost half a century of integration with Europe, finally making its historic departure from the EU to begin a new — but still uncertain...
IndiaTimes

For 1st time in 4 years, U.S. life expectancy rises — a little

The number of fatal drug overdoses declined for the first time in 28 years, and U.S. life expectancy at birth ticked upward for the first time since 2014,...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Anita #Baker to return to UK for first time in 13 years for one-off farewell concert in Sussex - Brighton and Hove… https://t.co/1KAKhebtBR 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.