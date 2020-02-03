Global  

Stuart McCall: Bradford City reappoint ex-Scotland player as manager

BBC News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Bradford City reappoint Stuart McCall as their manager for a third spell in charge of the League Two club.
Recent related news from verified sources

Stuart McCall back at Bradford for third spell

Stuart McCall has returned to Bradford for a third spell in charge following Gary Bowyer’s departure as manager, the Sky Bet League Two club have announced.
Belfast Telegraph

Gary Bowyer: Bradford City part company with manager

Bradford City part company with manager Gary Bowyer following a run of seven League Two matches without a victory.
BBC News

wanderer1982

Clark Gillies RT @BBCSport: Bradford City have reappointed Stuart McCall as manager for a third spell in charge. ➡️ https://t.co/K42mS6tF1v #bbcfootba… 4 seconds ago

escapehere

Benji C-Wood Death, Taxes and Stuart McCall at Bradford City 2 minutes ago

NWhenesday

Nharna khweku Whenesday RT @MailSport: Stuart McCall returns to Bradford City for the THIRD time as manager as he signs deal to replace Gary Bowyer https://t.co/Mv… 2 minutes ago

jordangarnett86

Jordan Garnett RT @KitCrimes: Stuart McCall has returned to Bradford City as manager, a fine excuse for this GIF. #BCAFC https://t.co/NecYV5HS3Z 3 minutes ago

nathan_bfc_8

Nathan Bfc Machin 🔴⚪️🇦🇹 RT @TransferChanger: DONE DEAL: Bradford City have announced that Stuart McCall is their new permanent manager. 📸 @officialbantams https:/… 5 minutes ago

saratna29128604

sarat nayak Stuart McCall: Bradford City renews former Scottish player as manager https://t.co/SQTXaHVtex https://t.co/4gGTYr2SN8 6 minutes ago

MailSport

MailOnline Sport Stuart McCall returns to Bradford City for the THIRD time as manager as he signs deal to replace Gary Bowyer https://t.co/MvKbx5J448 6 minutes ago

bcbsportsscene

BCB Sports Scene Stuart McCall confirmed as Bradford City manager with Kenny Black as his assistant 10 minutes ago

