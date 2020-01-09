Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Ikea announces first big UK store closure

Ikea announces first big UK store closure

BBC Local News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Coventry and Warwickshire -- The Swedish furniture giant's Coventry branch will close this summer, putting 352 jobs at risk.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mothercare announces plans to shut remaining branches after company goes into administration [Video]Mothercare announces plans to shut remaining branches after company goes into administration

Shoppers are seen outside Mothercare in Wood Green, London, after it was announced that the remaining 79 stores are to close by Sunday (January 12). The store is plastered with numerous "closing..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:25Published


Tweets about this

KBCCHANNELTV

kbcchanneltv Ikea announces first big UK store closure https://t.co/MEQUxOXWtV https://t.co/VoxblpoaOd 2 minutes ago

jon_biggs

Jon Biggs Sad but not unexpected news - IKEA to close it's store in Coventry BBC News - Ikea announces first big UK store cl… https://t.co/BSBP3a9lMW 3 minutes ago

thebizteach

The Biz Teach Ikea announces first big UK store closure https://t.co/fKVNnRCmVo 4 minutes ago

JohnBar01132215

John Barton RT @DailyMailUK: Furniture chain IKEA announces it is closing its first ever large UK store leaving 350 jobs at risk https://t.co/SOj8FubBeZ 5 minutes ago

WareKatielamb01

Katie RT @GowTolson: BBC News - Ikea announces first big UK store closure. Nissan announces UK will become their European headquarters - no menti… 6 minutes ago

LynnEssenberg

Lynn Essenberg RT @chrisfayers: #Ikea announces first big UK store closure https://t.co/Nd8sIsUr3b 6 minutes ago

TomPenny

Tom Penny RT @CityAM: Ikea is closing its first big UK store https://t.co/9oYmhTvCZH https://t.co/zY11VMoVg9 7 minutes ago

chrisfayers

Chris Fayers #Ikea announces first big UK store closure https://t.co/Nd8sIsUr3b 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.