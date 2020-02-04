Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > IKEA Coventry store closure blamed on 'lazy shoppers' with over 300 jobs at risk

IKEA Coventry store closure blamed on 'lazy shoppers' with over 300 jobs at risk

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
IKEA Coventry store closure blamed on 'lazy shoppers' with over 300 jobs at riskIKEA’s Coventry store, one of 22 IKEA stores in the UK, was built in 2007 in the city centre and was one of the retailer’s earliest examples of testing a new format to meet its customer’s changing needs and expectations.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

What shoppers said about IKEA's Coventry store on TripAdvisor

What shoppers said about IKEA's Coventry store on TripAdvisorIKEA said it will close the doors of its £35 million Coventry branch, which opened at Christmas in 2007, in Summer 2020 with 352 workers expected to lose their...
Tamworth Herald

Ikea announces first big UK store closure

The Swedish furniture giant's Coventry branch will close this summer, putting 352 jobs at risk.
BBC News Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

Tweets about this

JinaduOladimeji

Babatunde RT @TaiwoOwatemi: The closure of the Ikea store in the city centre is a blow to Coventry. 352 families will be impacted by this loss. I we… 3 minutes ago

GroomB

Brian Groom Ikea to shut its Coventry city centre store this summer, its first big closure of a UK outlet. https://t.co/hNJoeTupe8 4 minutes ago

TaiwoOwatemi

Taiwo Owatemi MP The closure of the Ikea store in the city centre is a blow to Coventry. 352 families will be impacted by this loss… https://t.co/hZQl0mZWh5 6 minutes ago

T1na1201

Tina Ikea announces first big UK store closure - Coventry https://t.co/TWruUVKtrT 7 minutes ago

SharePickers

Justin Waite Ikea will shut down its Coventry city centre store this summer, in its 1st big closure of a UK outlet. The giant s… https://t.co/OYIFAYtlHg 8 minutes ago

StarSBeautySpot

StarSbeautySpot & Drama RT @mSharronSpice: #IKEA : has announced that it will shut down its #Coventry #city #centre store this summer, in its first big closure of… 12 minutes ago

mSharronSpice

Miss Sharron Spice #IKEA : has announced that it will shut down its #Coventry #city #centre store this summer, in its first big closu… https://t.co/sVRAHCYoO3 13 minutes ago

paul_pmm

Paul Marlow RT @jamesdrodger: IKEA Coventry store closure blamed on 'lazy shoppers' with over 300 jobs at risk https://t.co/b6pStEACh3 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.